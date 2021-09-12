Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists that the way his side dominated Leeds United killed the atmosphere the Whites fans were trying to create at Elland Road.

Klopp’s side controlled the Premier League fixture against Leeds on Sunday and created a host of goalscoring opportunities, of which they took three to run out 3-0 winners; Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane scored.

The afternoon was marred by an injury suffered to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, but the Reds made sure their advantage did not slip and took all three points.

Klopp was experiencing a full Elland Road for the first time and the Leeds fans were expected to play a part in creating an intimidating atmosphere.

However, the Liverpool boss believes the Leeds fans had no chance to really make a difference due to the Reds’ dominance, which also opened the door for the visiting supporters to make themselves heard.

“We played top football and we should have made more of the football we played. In the last third, in the box, but the goal we scored from Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is what we should have done more often; we had those situations, we just didn’t find the player”, Klopp said on Sky Sports post match.

“In the end 3-0 is a top result and we are not that greedy that I stand here now and say we should have had five, six, seven more.”

Asked about the fans, Klopp replied: “Leeds supporters, obviously an outstanding club, but when your team are 2-0 down it’s not so easy and when the other team are as strong as we are.

“There were a lot of moments when they tried to build up and we intercepted the balls, you cannot celebrate that.

“So we killed the atmosphere slightly and that is why we would hear our people a bit louder.”

Liverpool are now joint top of the Premier League table with Manchester United and Chelsea, while Leeds are still looking for their first league win of the campaign.