Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted he is frustrated and disappointed at seeing Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott suffer a horrible injury, but is keen for him to return to the pitch stronger.

The Reds starlet had a stellar campaign at Ewood Park last term under Mowbray, which paved the way for him to earn a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s first team squad this term.

But Elliott suffered a serious ankle injury on Sunday in Liverpool’s impressive 3-0 Premier League win over Leeds United at Elland Road, and was stretchered off the pitch.

📺 RoversTV: A touch of class from Tony Mowbray, who wished Harvey Elliott well after his ankle injury. 🔜 Watch the full interview, on RoversTV, later today.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/56ZePxE30E — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) September 13, 2021

Mowbray is disappointed and frustrated that his former charge had to go through such a horrific experience, having started the season strongly for Liverpool’s first team.

The Rovers boss has wished Elliott a speedy recovery and is hoping he will come back from the harrowing experience a stronger man.

“Like everybody else, disappointed for Harvey of course”, Mowbray told Rovers TV while discussing Elliott’s injury.

“I think he has obviously started the season extremely well for Liverpool.

“Starting in their first team and making a big Impact I think and doing very well, making a good start for their football team.

“Just really frustrating and disappointing because you are only hoping that he goes on and fulfils his potential and has a great season for them and cements himself as a Liverpool first team player and international football and beyond and yet it looked a bad injury.

“As Liverpool really and for Harvey and his family, lets see how long there is and see what rehabilitation is and hopefully he comes back stronger and he just continues [to kick on].”

As it stands Elliott is likely to go under the knife on Tuesday and the whole football fraternity will be hoping he will return to the pitch stronger after a spell on the sidelines.