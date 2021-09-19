Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Boss David Moyes saw his side register a comfortable 2-0 win away at Dinamo Zagreb in midweek to start their Europa League campaign positively.

The Hammers must now make sure their European adventure does not affect their domestic performances, with Manchester United the visitors today.

They are without talisman Michail Antonio, who is suspended, while Winston Reid is also absent.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham, while at the back Moyes has Vladmir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs. Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are centre-backs.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek line up in midfield, while Said Benrahma, Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Mark Noble and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester United

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko