Bolton Wanderers star Lloyd Isgrove has warned Sunderland his side are not afraid of any team in League One, ahead of locking horns with the Black Cats this weekend.

The Trotters were promoted from League Two last season while the Black Cats have been struggling to get out of League One for the past three campaigns, falling short in the playoffs twice.

Only goal difference keeps Sunderland from top spot in the League One table, while their opponents are in eighth place, with the Black Cats having a game in hand.

Isgrove thinks the fun of being in League One is playing against the like of Sunderland and Ipswich Town and he revealed that Bolton cannot wait to take on the Black Cats this weekend.

“In this league you look for the sort of Sunderlands and the Ipswichs”, Isgrove was quoted as saying by Bolton’s official site.

“We are really looking forward to this one.”

The winger however does not feel any team in League One are a threat big enough to be afraid of and hopes that the Whites are able to pick up the full three points at the Stadium of Light.

“We don’t really fear anyone”, Isgrove added.

“There’s no-one we play who are really going to wow us.

“We’re going to keep playing our way and try and get good results.

“We’re looking forward to having a few fans there and we’re definitely looking to get the win.”

Bolton have picked up only one win in their last four league matches and the Black Cats will be hoping to capitalise on the Whites’ lacklustre run of form while keep their own good run going.