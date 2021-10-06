Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook believes that Aston Villa loan star Louie Barry looked electric and bright for the Tractor Boys in their EFL Trophy clash with Gillingham.

Cook’s side registered a 2-0 victory over League One rivals Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin.

The trip to Priestfield gave Cook the opportunity to hand some minutes to Barry, who joined Ipswich on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa in the summer.

Barry replaced Kyle Edwards in the 73rd minute of the game and impressed Cook impressed with his performance despite being on the pitch for only around 20 minutes.

Reflecting on Barry’s performance, Cook explained that he looked electric and bright when he came on and insisted that the cameo appearance will boost his confidence.

“I was happy for Louie Barry, for example, who came on and looked really, really electric and bright“, Cook was quoted as saying by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“That’s great for his confidence.

“Confidence goes away quickly but it also comes back very quickly.

“We had a lot of good performances tonight.”

Cook also revealed that he singled out Barry as he is aware of the challenge of performing for the team after arriving from Aston Villa with a high reputation and expectations.

“I’m only singling Louie out because it’s tough when you come with such a reputation from Villa“, Cook said.

Having impressed Cook with his performance on Tuesday, Barry will be hopeful of earning more minutes in League One for Ipswich.