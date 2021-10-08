Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill insists that he has a good idea what team Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook will put out against his side on Saturday in League One.

Both the Shrews and the Tractor Boys are placed towards the wrong end of the League One table with just two points separating the two sides.

Now as they try and get the better of each other at Portman Road, the visiting manager is not getting intimidated by the large squad Ipswich have at their disposal.

Cotterill feels that as Cook made a host of changes in the EFL Trophy in midweek he has a good idea what side the Ipswich boss will field.

As such, the Shrewsbury boss will try to come up with a game plan to stop the Tractor Boys.

“I think we have an idea of their team”, Cotterill told his club’s official site.

“It won’t change dramatically even though they have lots of players because Paul Cook has already been through that and made changes.

“We could probably guess eight or nine of their players and we have to work on the theory of what we think their team will be.”

Shrewsbury have so far lost seven of the eleven games they have played, winning two and drawing two, and have just Doncaster Rovers below them in the table.