Former England international and boyhood Liverpool fan Alvin Martin admits he would be shocked if anyone supports Mohamed Salah against Jurgen Klopp following the forward’s comments after the West Ham United game.

Salah was brought on off the bench during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham and appeared to clash with Klopp as he prepared to enter the pitch.

The forward was eventually guided onto the pitch by Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez, with Klopp not being drawn on the details of the exchange post match.

Salah continued his unhappiness after the game though as, when refusing requests for interviews from journalists, he said: “If I speak there will be fire.”

Klopp insists the matter is over for him following a talk with Salah post match and former England man Martin has little sympathy for those who take the forward’s side against the manager.

Martin believes in ten years it will be very clear who has had the biggest influence on Liverpool.

“If anyone goes and actually supports Salah doing what he did today against Jurgen Klopp, who has been single-handedly responsible for a massive upturn in Liverpool’s fortunes since he arrived, that is…if you ask Liverpool fans in ten years time who is the biggest influence on our club, is it Jurgen Klopp or Mo Salah, Jurgen Klopp every day of the week”, Martin said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the season has already been set in stone, but there is increasing chatter that Salah could join him in heading through the Anfield exit door.

Salah continues to be of interest to clubs in Saudi Arabia, who failed with bids for him last summer.