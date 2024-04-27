Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara insists that Sheffield United should be banned from the top flight for a season even if they win promotion next term due to how awful they have been this term.

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday when they went down to a 5-1 defeat away at Newcastle United.

The Blades have picked up just 16 points from 35 league outings, conceding a whopping 97 goals in the process.

O’Hara believes Sheffield United have been so far out of their depth in the Premier League they should be given a ban from returning, regardless of how they perform in the Championship.

“Sheffield United should be banned. They should have a season-long ban of coming back into the Premier League”, O’Hara said after the final whistles on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“They have been absolutely rubbish.

“I don’t care if they get 120 points next season in the Championship. They’re not allowed back in the Premier League, they’re banned. They’ve been awful.”

Chris Wilder will now start to plan for next season in the Championship as Sheffield United bid to ensure there is no hangover from a horrendous campaign.

They have three more top flight games to go, with visits from Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur, along with a trip to Everton.