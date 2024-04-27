Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has bemoaned his side throwing away another win against Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Premier League giants conceded a late penalty to throw away more points at Burnley walked away with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

It kept Burnley’s hopes of survival alive but it brought further scrutiny on Ten Hag after another poor result for his Manchester United side.

The Dutchman insisted that his side made a good start to the game and created a number of chances but conceded that they lost control later in the first half.

However, he claimed that his team dominated the second half but admitted that it was frustrating to see his side throw away one more win and points after doing well to put themselves in a winning position.

The Manchester United manager said on Sky Sports: “Strong start to the game. Loads of chances then we lost in control in the second part of first half. Burnley came back in the game and had some chances.

“Second half was all ours and we are in a winning position and we give the game away at the end.

“Very frustrated, shouldn’t happen.

“You put yourself in difficult positions.

“Over many phases of the game we did very good so at the end we have to take the three points and the clean sheet.

“We gave it away again at the end.

“We put ourselves in a winning position by playing some good football – creating loads of chances and then to give it away in the end in the final minutes it’s so unnecessary.”

Manchester United have won two of their last nine Premier League games and are sitting sixth in the table.