Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan thinks that after the West Ham United game is the most down he has ever seen Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has seen Liverpool’s title challenge come off the rails in recent games, as well as seeing dreams of Europa League glory vanish.

Liverpool were again not ruthless in front of goal when chances came their way and as a result were held to a 2-2 draw in the capital by West Ham on Saturday.

There was also a fallout between Klopp and star hitman Mohamed Salah which occurred when the attacker was brought off the bench in the 79th minute.

Reds legend Whelan insists he can sense the frustration in Klopp and admits it is the lowest he has seen the Liverpool boss.

“You can sense the frustration when he speaks and even when he loses games he is usually happy enough, but he just looked so beaten today. That’s the first time I’ve really seen him this low”, Whelan said post match on LFC TV.

“Even when he was asked about what it was with Mo, he just went ‘we spoke in the dressing room, forget it, that’s gone’. Asked about Arsenal-Man City, ‘not talking about that’.

He is usually all upbeat.”

While Liverpool’s title hopes lie in tatters, Klopp will at least make sure he is delivering Champions League football to his successor at Anfield, expected to be current Feyenoord coach Arne Slot.