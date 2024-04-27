Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has stressed the importance of the club still being alive in the race to qualify for Europe next season.

The Magpies hammered Sheffield United 5-1 at St. James’ Park on Saturday, which resulted in the Blades getting relegated.

Newcastle are now just a point behind Manchester United, who are sitting sixth in the Premier League standings.

The result has made sure that Newcastle are still pushing to qualify for Europe next season and Isak admitted that it is important that they are still in the race.

He conceded that his side made a bad start to the game when they conceded, but it was a wake-up call for the team and revealed that Eddie Howe made his message clear during half-time.

Isak said on Premier League Productions: “I’m very happy. It was important for us to stay in the race for Europe.

“We got off to quite a bad start and needed one goal against us to wake up. The reaction was very good.

“The manager gave us a wake-up call at half-time.

“Europe is still alive and we have to focus on ourselves and we’ll see how it goes.”

Newcastle have trips to Burnley, Manchester United and Brentford and a home game against Brighton before the end of the season.