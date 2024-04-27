Richard Keys and Andy Gray have laughed at Manchester United drawing 1-1 at home against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag was looking for a comfortable win over the relegation threatened Clarets to boost Manchester United’s European spot push.

The Red Devils did look on course for victory when Antony scored with eleven minutes left to play.

“Man United will be delighted with a 1-1 draw with Burnley!”@richardajkeys and Andy Gray enjoyed watching Man United this afternoon… #beINPL #MUNBUR #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KcM665VyVQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 27, 2024

Victory was not to happen though as with three minutes of normal time left, Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana charged from his line and committed a foul, giving a penalty away.

It was converted by Zeki Amdouni and ensured that Burnley claimed a share of the spoils at Old Trafford.

Keys and Gray, on beIN SPORTS, found the result amusing, with Keys saying: “The big one today, and Manchester United will be delighted with a 1-1 at home against Burnley.”

Gray quickly burst out in laughter, with Keys joining in with a chuckle.

Keys then later added: “It could have been worse.”

The result increases the pressure on Manchester United boss Ten Hag, with continuing speculation over whether he will be in charge of the club next season.

Newcastle United, in seventh, are now just one point behind sixth placed Manchester United.