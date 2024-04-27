Former England international Alvin Martin has warned Birmingham City that they will ‘lose an absolute fortune’ if they are relegated into League One.

Blues headed to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday looking for three points to boost their hopes of staying in the Championship.

They could only manage a 1-1 draw though which leaves them inside the drop zone and needing to beat Norwich City at home next weekend to give themselves a chance of remaining in the division.

Former England and West Ham United defender Martin was watching on and admits he is surprised that Birmingham find themselves in such a position given the quality of their squad.

He feels there are good things happening with Blues, but cautioned that if they are relegated they will incur heavy losses and it places a question mark over what might happen in the future.

“You look at Birmingham and you wonder why they are where they are”, Martin said after the Huddersfield game on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“They possibly need a centre-forward; they had a young lad playing up front today, [Jay] Stansfield, who’s got ability, but he can’t hold the ball up, he’s a young player.

“But they have got a lot of good things going for them and obviously, with the new owners there, it’s all about staying up and reinvesting in the team next season.

“But Birmingham, if it goes badly for them next week, you wonder what’s going to happen to them in the long term.

“It’s alright having the money, but in League One they are going to lose an absolute fortune.”

Birmingham were in a healthy position earlier this season before the club’s owners sacked John Eustace as boss and brought in Wayne Rooney, who lasted until January.