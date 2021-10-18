Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is excited by Tractor Boys summer signing Sone Aluko and has insisted that the Nigerian’s quality is there for everyone to see.

The Portman Road outfit acquired the services of the 32-year-old from Championship club Reading on a free transfer in the summer, handing him a one-year deal.

Aluko made just two starts for Ipswich during his first two months at the club, but Tractor Boys boss Cook has revealed that the Nigerian has been knocking on his door for a while.

The former Reading forward’s efforts were rewarded with a start in the side’s 2-2 draw against Cambridge United at the weekend and he marked the occasion by scoring both the goals.

Cook hailed Aluko’s goalscoring performance against Cambridge as outstanding and insisted that the Nigerian’s quality, especially in training, is there for everyone to see.

With Aluko slowly finding his footing at Portman Road, Cook is delighted with the selection headache he is having as he looks to lead Ipswich up the League One table.

“I thought Sone was outstanding [against Cambridge]“, Cook told iFollow Ipswich.

“Like I said to our supporters pre-Cambridge game, Sone has been screaming to play for a period.

“It was disappointing that he pulled out of the Gillingham game through a little bit of illness.

“He has trained so hard, his quality in training is there for all to see.

“And eventually, that is what managers want.

“You want that selection headache where people are telling you ‘I should be playing’.

“For us now, going forward, it is a really good period going into Christmas.

“Everyone will jostle now to get in positions, we want to jostle our way up that league table to get in a position where our fans can think we’re going to challenge.“

Having scored for the first time for Ipswich on Saturday, Aluko will be looking to build on the momentum when the Tractor Boys visit Portsmouth on Tuesday.