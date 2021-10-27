A host of West Ham United fans have taken to social media to celebrate knocking Manchester City out of the EFL Cup and set their eyes on further progress in the competition.

David Moyes made a number of changes for the fourth round tie at the London Stadium, but his West Ham side went toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s men and stood firm at the back.

Manchester City tested West Ham and registered a whopping 25 shots at goal, with custodian Alphonse Areola called into action, notably to keep out a header from John Stones from close range.

West Ham kept a clean sheet and took Manchester City to a penalty shootout, which they ran out 5-3 winners in, Said Benrahma scoring the decisive spot-kick for the Hammers.

The result is the first occasion since 2016 that Manchester City, the holders, have been knocked out of the EFL Cup.

West Ham fans are delighted and Les is especially keen to pay tribute to centre-back Issa Diop, who he dubbed a “monster”.

Owen thinks the result shows West Ham are massive and West Ham Mad insists the Hammers’ fielded their second team and still went through.

Steve is of the view that the result will go under the radar, while TJ feels the victory shows the incredible spirit West Ham have.

Stewart meanwhile is setting his sights on going all the way and winning the EFL Cup.

Now West Ham fans will wait to discover who their side will face in the last eight.

@IssaDiop97 absolutely outstanding this evening!!! They all were…. But Diop was a monster again!! #whufc — LES ⚒ (@PhilLines13) October 27, 2021

We’ve just knocked #mcfc out of the #mcfc Cup….with our second team. That’s how massive we are #whufc — West Ham Mad (@WestHamMan1974) October 27, 2021

What I love about West Ham beating citeee is that it will go under the radar, we expect to beat these teams, we fear no one, we are West Ham and we are ‘David Moyes Claret & Blue Army’ ⚒️⚒️ #Coyi #whufc — Steve Jubb (@sajubb) October 27, 2021

Winning on penalties??! The spirit at West Ham is unreal at the moment. COYI #westham #whufc — ⚒ TJ ⚒ (@CPCRetro) October 27, 2021