Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome an in-form Arsenal side to Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds suffered a shock loss away at West Ham United before the international break and given Chelsea’s win at Leicester City earlier today will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Liverpool have a good recent record against Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League and have not lost to the Gunners at the ground in a league game since 2012.

However, Arsenal arrive having won their last four games in a row and last lost in August, at Manchester City.

The Reds have Alisson in goal today, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas are full-backs. In the centre, Virgil van Dijk partners Joel Matip.

In midfield, Liverpool select Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

The hosts can look to their bench if they want to make changes, with options available that include Jordan Henderson and Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Henderson, Minamino, Phillips, Gordon, Beck, Morton, Bradley