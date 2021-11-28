Fixture: Brentford vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Brentford in a Premier League clash in the capital this afternoon.

Pressure is growing on Everton boss Rafael Benitez following a poor run of form which has seen the Toffees pick up just two points from the last 18 available.

Benitez will be hoping that his side can turn their fortunes around at Brentford, but he must make do without attacker Richarlison, who is out due to suspension.

Mason Holgate is also suspended, while Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies remain injured.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton today, while Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne are the full-backs. In central defence, Ben Godfrey partners Michael Keane.

In midfield, Benitez selects Allan, along with Abdoulaye Doucoure. Andros Townsend, Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon support Salomon Rondon.

Benitez has options on his bench to change things if needed, including Cenk Tosun and Fabian Delph.

Everton Team vs Brentford

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon

Substitutes: Bergovic, Kenny, Delph, Gray, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin