Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen on a January move for Trezeguet, who it is claimed is not part of Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s plans at the club.

Trezeguet has been out of action since April having suffered a knee injury, but is inching closer to returning to the pitch.

While the Egyptian remains on the sidelines, the Lions have undergone a change in leadership with Gerrard replacing Dean Smith at the helm.

However, Trezeguet could find himself not having a lot of opportunities to play under Gerrard when he returns to the pitch as it has been suggested the 27 is not part of his new boss’ plans at the club, which has put Super Lig giants Galatasaray on alert, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Cimbom are keen on a move for Trezeguet, with coach Fatih Terim giving the club the green light to snap him up when the winter window swings open.

Galatasaray have met with Trezeguet’s agent and want to give the player an opportunity to return to Turkey, where he played for Kasimpasa.

Terim is a long-term admirer of the Aston Villa man and is happy for him to be signed by Galatasaray.

Trezeguet’s current stint at Villa Park is set to end in the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen what kind of fee they will demand if they decide to part ways with him in the upcoming window