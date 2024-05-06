Simon Grayson has insisted that everyone at Leeds United must lift themselves up and realise that they still have a chance to get promoted to the Premier League.

A run of one win from their last five Championship games meant that Leeds missed out on finishing in the top two and earning automatic promotion.

Leeds will now have to prepare for the first leg of their playoff semi-final against Norwich City at Carrow Road next Sunday.

There is real disappointment at Leeds about missing out on automatic promotion but Grayson stressed that the opportunity is not gone yet.

The former Leeds boss insisted that everyone at the club must not forget that they have another chance to get promoted and must lift themselves up for the playoffs.

Grayson said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s a big disappointment but I keep saying it, there is a second opportunity to get to the Premier League.

“That’s what everybody has to have the message, from the owners to the manager to the players to the supporters.

“Everybody who has got any affiliation to Leeds needs to realise there is a second opportunity still there for us to get to the Premier League.”

Leeds’ recent record in playoffs has been woeful with them failing to get promotion in their last five playoff appearances in League One and the Championship.