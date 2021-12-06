Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks Steven Gerrard is probably the best player on the training pitch at Aston Villa, which will help him with the club’s players.

Gerrard has had a big impact since he took charge at Aston Villa and has led the Villa Park outfit to wins over Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

He is now shaping up to take Aston Villa to face his boyhood club Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League in what is sure to be an emotional occasion.

Liverpool legend Lawrenson feels that Gerrard is able to enjoy a good relationship with the Villa players, helped in part by the fact that he is probably still the best player during training.

“Players will relate to him”, Lawrenson said on Off The Ball.

“I tell you now, he’s probably the best player on the training ground.

“And sometimes that’s really, really good because the players look at him and think ‘Crikey, how good is he?’.

“And he’s setting the standards for them.”

Aston Villa have not won at Anfield since 2014, a game which saw Gerrard in the Liverpool team.

He faces a big task on Saturday pitting his wits against Jurgen Klopp, the manager many believe he could eventually replace as Liverpool boss.