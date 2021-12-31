Liverpool have carried out an enquiry about German defender Matthias Ginter, who will be leaving Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer in the summer.

The 27-year-old defender has revealed that he will not be signing a new contract with the Bundesliga club and will leave at the end of the season.

With Ginter available on a free transfer in the summer, several clubs are now moving forward with an attempt to sign him.

Inter have already offered him a contract and the defender is reportedly intrigued by the approach made by the Serie A giants.

But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Liverpool are also in the race and are probing the possibility of signing him.

However, the Reds’ interest has not moved beyond making enquiries about the defender just yet.

Liverpool could be in the market for a centre-back next summer and Ginter is one of the players the club are considering.

The German has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the summer.

Ginter will be free to discuss a pre-contract with any club outside Germany from Saturday onwards, when the winter transfer window opens.