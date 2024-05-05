Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Ange Postecoglou has now seen his Tottenham team lose three Premier League games on the spin at the most crucial time of the season.

There is criticism of the Australian and he will be keen to avoid a fourth loss in a row today, which would increase the questions around him posed by critics.

Postecoglou knows that his side play a Liverpool outfit with little riding on the result and will want to take full advantage.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou has Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Emerson Royal.

Midfield sees Tottenham go with Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Pape Matar Sarr also starts. Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking threat.

Postecoglou can shake things up if needed and his substitutes today include Richarlison and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Austin, Dragusin, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Maddison, Gil, Moore, Richarlison