Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has selected his team to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield this afternoon in the Premier League.

The Reds have seen their title challenge derailed and are now seven points behind second placed Manchester City and eight points off league leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

Champions League football has been secured and now Klopp will be keen to try to finish on a high note by stringing together a series of wins.

Liverpool have never lost a Premier League game in May under Klopp and he will not want that to change now.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool, who deploy a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Klopp trusts in Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz lead the attacking threat.

The Liverpool boss can look to his bench if changes are needed today and his options include Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Bradley