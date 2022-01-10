Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a bid from Ajax for winger Steven Bergwijn, according to Sky Sports (19:23).

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has decided that the club can sell Bergwijn, after spending time assessing the Dutchman, and Ajax want to take him back to the Netherlands.

Bergwijn is happy to make the switch to Ajax, who sit second in the Dutch top flight, but the Amsterdam side must agree a fee with Tottenham.

And they have not been able to do so yet as a bid of around £15m has been turned down by the Premier League club.

Ajax believe Tottenham will sell though and are continuing to hold talks to agree a deal for Bergwijn.

The Dutch side are claimed to want to snap up Bergwijn before this weekend and will have to put in the hard yards to reach an agreement with Tottenham.

Bergwijn, who has missed recent games for Tottenham through injury, has failed to convince boss Conte.

He could be set to soon end his Premier League adventure and return to Dutch football with Ajax.