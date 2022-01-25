Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has rejected offers to return to the Premier League so far amidst interest from Crystal Palace, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 31-year-old midfielder is not part of Juventus’ plans and has not played a game for the Italian giants since September.

Juventus are looking to offload him this month and the Italian giants are open to loan and permanent offers for the Welshman.

But negotiations with Ramsey have been difficult and despite interest from a few clubs in England, he is no closer to agreeing on a move.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, so far the player has rejected all offers from clubs in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace and Burnley are said to have made moves to sign the midfielder this month but both of them have been rejected.

Ramsey is not warming up to the idea of joining either club and is waiting for a better offer to land on his table.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for him as well but they are yet to make an offer for Ramsey.

Juventus remain desperate to let him go and are hoping that by next Monday’s deadline they can have shifted his wages from the books.