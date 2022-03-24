Liverpool are amongst the three Premier League clubs chasing Ajax winger Antony, who is expected to leave the Dutch giants in the summer.

The 22-year-old winger has been one of the top performers at Ajax this season, scoring 12 times and assisting ten more goals in all competitions.

He still has more than three years left on his contract but he is likely to move on to a bigger club in the next summer transfer window.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are pushing to land him in the coming months, but he has a number of suitors in the Premier League as well.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Liverpool are amongst the three Premier League clubs who have an interest in landing the Ajax winger.

His performances have been closely assessed by the recruitment team at Anfield and they have identified him as a potential target.

Two more Premier League clubs are also keen on him and want to be in the mix for his signature in the summer.

Ajax are almost resigned to losing him but want around €40m before agreeing to sell him at the end of the season.