Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich, according to Sky Deutschland.

Erik ten Hag started work as Manchester United manager today and is looking to shape his squad before pre-season starts in July.

The new Manchester United boss has discussed potential targets for the summer and has been keen to take Timber from Ajax in the next window.

There has been talk that Manchester United are prepared to grant their new manager’s wish and it has been claimed that they are seriously interested in the 20-year-old defender.

And Manchester United have already had conversations with the defender’s representatives.

The Premier League giants are stepping up on their efforts to sign the young Dutchman and are keen to follow up on their interest.

They are yet to make an offer to Ajax but the interest is there and Ten Hag wants Timber at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich have also made an enquiry for him but Manchester United have done leg work to sign the defender.

Timber has the ability to play both at central defence and right-back and broke into the Ajax first-team under Ten Hag’s tutelage.