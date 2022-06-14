Nayef Aguerd is set to have a medical this week as West Ham United close in on a move for him from Rennes, according to Sky Sports News (14:31).

The Hammers were keen to bolster their defence by signing centre-backs in January but they were unable to do so.

Having missed out on a top six finish in the Premier League last season, West Ham boss David Moyes is keen to lead his team to the Champions League next term and he wants more options at centre-back, especially following a campaign in which they had to deal with injuries to several players in that position.

Rennes star Aguerd has emerged as West Ham’s top centre-half target and they have been in talks with the Ligue 1 side over a move for him.

The Irons are now closing in on sealing a swoop for the defender as he is set to be put through his medical paces this week ahead of a move to the London Stadium.

West Ham are also close to finalising personal terms with Aguerd and they are set to pay Rennes a fee in the £20m range for his services.

Moyes’ side still have continental football on the agenda for next season as they have qualified for the Europa Conference League, while they are also looking to push for a top four finish in the league next season.

While West Ham are close to bringing in Aguerd, centre-back Issa Diop is linked with leaving the club this summer.