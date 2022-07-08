Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke is on the verge of completing a permanent switch to Sunderland this summer, according to football.london.

Clarke spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sunderland and played a part in getting them promoted back to the Championship.

The winger has not been expected to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans moving forward and the club have been looking to offload him.

Sunderland have been interested in taking him back to the Stadium Light in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that Clarke is on the cusp of returning to Sunderland but this time, on a permanent deal.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and Sunderland are set to seal his permanent arrival soon.

He made 20 appearances for Sunderland during his loan stint and did enough to convince them to pursue his permanent signature.

Clarke turned out just four times for the Spurs first team since joining the club from Leeds United in 2019.

He will hope to rejuvenate his career at Sunderland and in the Championship, where he initially caught the eye when he was at Leeds.