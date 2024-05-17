Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed that he had real anxiety about his integrity being questioned around the Manchester City game.

Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Manchester City this week, which put Pep Guardiola’s side in pole position to retain the Premier League title on Sunday.

Arsenal needed the north London club to get a result against the Citizens and a large section of the Spurs fanbase were keen to see their side lose in order to stop the Gunners from winning the league.

Postecoglou was unhappy about the attitude of some of the Spurs fans following the game and he admitted that it was the worst experience of his managerial career as he feared his integrity would be questioned.

The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “[It was the] worst experience as a manager.

“I got a real anxiety within me of…what if we play as well as we can and they beat us 5-0?

“I’d hate to think…of people questioning if I’d prepared the team.”

He did concede that he misjudged the emotion of the Spurs fans around the game and regrets mocking the fact that some wanted their team to lose.

“I hold my hand up, I got it wrong.

“I was here the day before the game and I sort of mocked the whole thing.”