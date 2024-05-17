FC Twente skipper Robin Propper believes that the club could really use what Burnley loan star Wout Weghorst would add to the team.

Weghorst is currently on loan at German side Hoffenheim, but he is keen to join Twente in the summer.

That largely depends on Burnley’s stance as he is due back at Turf Moor and Weghorst’s agent is heading to speak to the Clarets about it next week.

Twente skipper Propper would welcome Weghorst with open arms and believes the striker would add something that the side need.

“Weghorst has proven that he has that [venom and bravado] in him. I just think that could have been shown by us this season”, Propper told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“We may have been a bit too nice sometimes.”

Propper admits he is no stranger to Weghorst and is fully aware what the striker could bring to the club if he signed.

“I experienced Wout for a few weeks at Heracles Almelo.

“During my first pre-season there he was still at the club and he played together with my brother Davy several times in the Dutch national team.

“They even shared a room together.

“So I know Wout and I know what he can do.”

Weghorst has another year to run on his contract at Burnley, but is unlikely to want to return in light of the club’s relegation from the Premier League.