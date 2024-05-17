Southampton out on loan star Paul Onuachu is now not keen to stay on at Trabzonspor because of financial reasons, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Trabzonspor have been holding talks with Southampton in a bid to keep hold of Onuachu for at least another season, but Saints are keen to sell and are asking for a sum beyond the Turkish side’s reach.

Onuachu was thought to be desperate to stay at Trabzonspor, where he has enjoyed big success, and the club hoped he could influence proceedings.

Now though, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sabah), Onuachu has decided he does not want to stay at Trabzonspor.

It is claimed that Onuachu received his salary late, while his agent also received a payment late.

The Southampton star does want to continue in Turkey, but it is now his goal to move to one of the big Istanbul clubs.

Losing Onuachu, who has been a regular source of goals, would be a blow for Trabzonspor.

He has also been linked with a possible move to Southampton’s sister club in Turkey, Goztepe, but may be aiming his sights higher.