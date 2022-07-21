Leeds United and West Ham United target Martin Terrier has admitted he is flattered by transfer talk around him, but is happy at Rennes at the moment.

Terrier’s performances for Rennes have put him on the radar of several sides and it has been suggested Liverpool see him as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino, if the Brazilian goes.

Leeds and West Ham are also keen and could make a firm move to try to capture him this summer, but Terrier is not pushing for an exit.

The 25-year-old insists he is happy at Rennes, though he has heard the transfer talk and is flattered that clubs are showing interest in him.

“Of course, I feel good here”, he was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato when asked if he intends to continue to be part of the Rennes squad.

“When you have a good season, it is flattering to have certain clubs that are interested in you, but I am good here.”

Terrier only missed one game in Ligue 1 for Rennes last season and scored a whopping 21 goals as he led the club’s charge.

The Frenchman also turned out for Rennes in the Europa Conference League, where the Ligue 1 side were placed in the same group as Tottenham Hotspur.