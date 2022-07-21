Terrier’s performances for Rennes have put him on the radar of several sides and it has been suggested Liverpool see him as a potential replacement for Roberto Firmino, if the Brazilian goes.
Leeds and West Ham are also keen and could make a firm move to try to capture him this summer, but Terrier is not pushing for an exit.
The 25-year-old insists he is happy at Rennes, though he has heard the transfer talk and is flattered that clubs are showing interest in him.
“Of course, I feel good here”, he was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Mercato when asked if he intends to continue to be part of the Rennes squad.
“When you have a good season, it is flattering to have certain clubs that are interested in you, but I am good here.”
Terrier only missed one game in Ligue 1 for Rennes last season and scored a whopping 21 goals as he led the club’s charge.
The Frenchman also turned out for Rennes in the Europa Conference League, where the Ligue 1 side were placed in the same group as Tottenham Hotspur.