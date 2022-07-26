Everton’s pursuit of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is yet to move beyond an expression of interest and enquiry stage at the moment.

The 28-year-old Argentine midfielder has emerged as a potential target for Everton who are looking for midfield reinforcements.

Frank Lampard wants to add more quality to his midfield and Rodriguez is considered a serious option.

It has been suggested in some quarters that talks are ongoing between the clubs, while Everton will have to spend big to sign the midfielder this summer.

But according to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, their pursuit of the midfielder has not gone beyond a probe about his availability at the moment.

Everton have expressed an interest in him and have enquired about the financial conditions of a potential deal.

However, it has not gone beyond that stage and Everton are still assessing the possibility of signing him.

The Toffees will let the player’s camp know whether they are interested in pressing forward with an attempt to sign him.

Everton are considering a number of targets and Rodriguez is one of the players they are assessing.