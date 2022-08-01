Spanish giants Real Madrid have Newcastle United linked Raul de Tomas among their list of targets, but they need to offload attackers before they can make a move for the Espanyol star.

The Magpies remain on the hunt for a new striker as they have so far failed to land any of their top targets to bolster that position in the ongoing window.

Newcastle have Chelsea man Timo Werner on their radar, while they have also been linked with interest in Espanyol hitman De Tomas after enquiring about him.

The 27-year-old is open to leaving Espanyol in the ongoing window and in addition to Newcastle, his former side Real Madrid also have him among their list of targets as they look to bring in a backup for Karim Benzema.

De Tomas prefers a move back to the Santiago Bernabeu and is waiting for Real Madrid to knock on Espanyol’s door for him.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Los Blancos can only push to land De Tomas if they make more space in their attacking department by offloading some players.

Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral is linked with an exit this summer with Getafe keen on him and his departure could enable the European champions to push for De Tomas.

Newcastle have already missed out on some of their targets to Champions League clubs and it remains to be seen whether they will make any concrete moves for De Tomas.