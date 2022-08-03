West Ham United have ended their bid to sign Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt, it has been claimed in Italy.

A new left-sided player has been a priority for Hammers boss David Moyes as he wants to bring in more quality and replace Arthur Masuaku.

West Ham identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Kostic as a potential signing and have been in negotiations over a deal for him.

However, the Irons have grown frustrated in their pursuit of Kostic as they have been unable to get a deal over the line for him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, West Ham have decided to end their efforts to snap up Kostic from the German outfit.

Moyes’ side and the Serbian are suggested to have mutually agreed to end negotiations over a move for him to the London Stadium.

Serie A giants Juventus are keen on snapping up the player and West Ham’s decision to not chase Kostic any more has left the door open for the Italians to push on with a move for him.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will turn to alternative left-sided targets with less than a month now left in the transfer window.