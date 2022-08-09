Ipswich Town star Kayden Jackson is certain that the Blues boss Kieran McKenna will be working in the Premier League in the future.

Manchester United poached McKenna from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and he initially joined as the Red Devils’ Under-18s coach, but later Jose Mourinho promoted him to the first-team assistant manager.

McKenna continued to serve as assistant manager under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick before he left Manchester United in December of last year to become manager of Ipswich Town.

Jackson, who featured under McKenna regularly before his season was curtailed by an injury in March, is of the opinion that the Ipswich boss has helped him a lot to improve his game and he is still learning from him.

The 28-year old forward praised McKenna for his attention to detail and is sure that the 36-year-old will be managing in the Premier League in the near future.

“He’s helped me already but there’s plenty more that I can learn from him and plenty more that I can do on the pitch as well”, Jackson told Ipswich Town’s official site.

“I’m just glad that I’ve been able to build a good relationship with him and that we’ve got the trust in each other that we do.

“He’s worked with some of the best players and best coaches in the game.

“You can see why he’s worked at the level he has before with his attention to detail and how thorough he is.

“Working under somebody of his calibre is massive for me and it’s something I won’t take for granted.

“I enjoy it every day, and I always come in keen and eager to learn from him.

“I know for a fact that in however many years’ time he’ll be working in the Premier League.”

McKenna’s side are in seventh place in the League One table with four points from two games and exited the EFL Cup against Colchester United on Tuesday evening.