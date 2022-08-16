Wolverhampton Wanderers want to push through the signing of Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon in time for the visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, according to Sky Sports News.

Nunes is the subject of a club record bid from Wolves and they have agreed a deal worth €50m with the Lisbon giants for the central midfielder.

The 23-year-old has become a mainstay in Sporting Lisbon’s midfield, with Wolves pipping the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United to his signature.

As things stand, Wolves are hoping to get Nunes signed and registered by midday Friday so as to enable him to play a part in the Tottenham clash.

Nunes made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Lions during the 2021/22 season, scoring four goals, laying on five assists and picking up nine cautions along the way.

So far in the current season, from two games, Nunes has recorded a goal and an assist plus a yellow card for Sporting Lisbon.

Wolves began their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 reverse at Leeds United and followed that with a stalemate at home to newly promoted Fulham.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is their next port of call and Bruno Lage’s side will look to upstage Antonio Conte’s team, having won the corresponding fixture last season by a scoreline of 2-0.