Stuttgart’s sporting director Sven Mislintat is of the opinion that Burnley new boy Darko Churlinov possesses good footballing abilities and admitted that the German outfit wanted to keep the player at the club.

The 22-year-old played 22 times for Schalke last season while on loan, scoring two goals and providing six assists to help his team win promotion to the Bundesliga.

The Macedonian winger signed a four-year contract with Burnley in the ongoing transfer window, expanding Vincent Kompany’s pool of attacking options.

Stuttgart’s sporting director Mislintat admitted the club wanted to keep Churlinov, but the 22-year-old wanted to move in search of more regular football.

Mislintat praised Churlinov’s desire to win every single game and stressed that the player has great footballing qualities.

“Darko has developed very well in the last couple of years”, Mislintat told Stuttgart’s official site.

“As well as his footballing ability, he is particularly defined by his great willingness and desire to win.

“We would’ve liked to have kept him, but at the same time we can understand his wish for more playing time.

“Darko will always be welcome at VfB.

“We wish him lots of success and luck at Burnley.”

Burnley will face Blackpool on Saturday at Turf Moor as they continue their bid for a quick return to the Premier League.