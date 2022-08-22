Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach have made it clear to Newcastle United that they do not want to sell Manu Kone this summer.

Eddie Howe is desperate to bring in more players before the end of the summer transfer window on 1st September.

A forward is a priority but the Newcastle boss is also exploring adding more midfield depth and Bundesliga man Kone has emerged as a target.

It has been claimed that Newcastle recently made contact with Gladbach to probe the possibility of taking the 21-year-old Frenchman to Tyneside.

Newcastle are prepared to offer €35m for him, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Gladbach’s answer was in the negative.

The German club made it clear that they have no plans to sell the player towards the end of the ongoing window.

He has a contract until 2025 and Gladbach are planning to keep the midfielder for at least one more season.

The Bundesliga club are likely to be more receptive to offers for Kone in the next summer window in 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle look to offer more money to convince Gladbach to change their mind about keeping the Frenchman.