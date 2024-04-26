Manchester United-linked Thomas Tuchel has not ruled out taking a sabbatical at the end of the season, it has been claimed in Germany.

Tuchel will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season with the possibility of being a two-time Champions League-winning manager.

He is believed to be keen on a return to the Premier League where he previously managed Chelsea.

Manchester United are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag if they decide to sack the Dutchman at the end of the season.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Tuchel could also take a year-long sabbatical at the end of the season.

The German has not ruled out taking a break after he leaves the Bavarian giants in the coming months.

A return to the Premier League is likely to be preferred with Manchester United keeping a close eye on him.

Tuchel won the Bundesliga last season but this Bayern Munich side have failed to keep pace with a marauding Bayer Leverkusen side in Germany.