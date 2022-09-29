Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson expects a tough game when Michael Beale’s Queens Park Rangers come to call on Saturday and believes the R’s will be competing for promotion come the end of the season.

Currently situated ninth in the Championship table, the Robins are only a point behind the R’s who occupy the last playoff place.

Bristol City will play their first home game in a month, hoping to bounce back from the losses in their last two fixtures, away to Norwich City and Burnley.

Pearson believes that Beale’s charges are a good Championship side who will, in all likelihood, be involved in the fight to get back to the Premier League come the end of the season.

The 59-year-old tactician took his hat off to former R’s manager Mark Warburton for his part in righting the financial situation at Loftus Road and acknowledged that they aspire to return to the Premier League.

Despite expecting a tough game, Pearson believes that if his charges show the same drive characteristic of all their performances so far this campaign then there is a good chance that they can get back to winning ways.

“I think QPR are a good Championship side. They’ll be there or thereabouts, they’ll be involved in the promotion race, I would expect them to be”, Pearson told Bristol City’s official website.

“They’ve had some issues over the last few years in terms of trying to control their financial situation.

“I think, when you consider Mark Warburton has a fiscal pass, let’s put it like that, I think he worked very hard with Lee Hughes and Les Ferdinand to rectify that situation.

“They are a club that will always continue to be competitive at this level, but of course their aspirations are to get back to the Premier League.

“It will be a tough game, but as I always try and point out, we are aware of what our opponents are about.

“The big thing for me is if we can sustain our levels of performance and if our players are as driven as they have been so far this season, then we’ve got a chance of winning any game we play.“

Bristol City have accumulated 14 points from ten games, with four wins and two draws accompanying four losses, the last two of them coming on the trot.