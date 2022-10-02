Fixture: Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa outfit in the Premier League this afternoon.

Jesse Marsch’s side have had a lengthy break between games and last played a competitive fixture on 3rd September, which resulted in a 5-2 loss away at Brentford.

Marsch will want his men to bounce back this afternoon at Elland Road and they face an Aston Villa side who have lost on all three of their away league trips this season.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw is out of action due to an issue with his knee, while youngster Archie Gray has a fractured toe.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while at the back Marsch picks Rasmus Kristensen and Pascal Struijk as his full-backs. In central defence, Robin Koch partners skipper Liam Cooper.

Midfield sees Tyler Adams and Marc Roca play, while Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison support Rodrigo.

On the bench Marsch has options, including new boy Willy Gnonto and striker Patrick Bamford

Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa

Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Greenwood, Summerville, Bamford, Gnonto