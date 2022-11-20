Brighton & Hove Albion forward Julio Enciso missed Paraguay’s friendly loss against Colombia in the United States due to the lack of a visa, according to The Athletic.

The two South American countries locked horns in a friendly clash in Fort Lauderdale in the early hours of Sunday.

The friendly clash saw Paraguay suffer a 2-0 loss as Colombia scored in either half through Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez and Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao.

Brighton talent Enciso missed the chance to test his mettle against the Colombians as he could not enter the United States.

Enciso did not have a US visa and as such could not link up with the Paraguay squad for the friendly.

Brighton signed the 18-year-old forward in the recent summer transfer window for an initial fee of £9.5m; he joined from Libertad.

He penned a long term deal running until the summer of 2026 and has already appeared twice in the Premier League for the Seagulls.

At international level, Enciso has been capped by Paraguay on nine occasions so far.