Fulham are interested in signing Roma full-back Rick Karsdorp, but will not meet the Serie A giants’ asking price for the player.

Marco Silva has impressed this season and has taken a promoted Fulham side to ninth in the Premier League table.

But the Fulham boss is not keen to rest on his laurels and is pushing to further strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese wants more full-back options in his squad and is interested in signing Cedric Soares from Arsenal in January.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fulham also have their eyes on Roma’s Dutch right-back Karsdorp.

He has been a bit part player in Jose Mourinho’s squad this season and wants to move on from Roma in the winter transfer window.

A move to Fulham appeals to him and Roma are also prepared to let him go in January for a good offer.

However, Fulham are not ready to meet Roma’s €10m asking price for the defender at the moment.

It has been claimed that Roma could cash in even if they receive a fee in the region of €6m next month.