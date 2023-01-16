Rafael Benitez, who has been linked with succeeding David Moyes at West Ham United, is waiting for a call to return to management in the Premier League.

The Champions League winning manager is currently out of work after being sacked by Everton a year ago.

Benitez spent just £1.7m in the summer transfer window at Everton, as he attempted to reshape the team, but struggled to win over a sceptical fan base.

Moyes meanwhile is under big pressure at West Ham, with the Hammers inside the relegation zone in the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Moyes will be sacked and replaced by Benitez, but that talk is wide of the mark at present.

Benitez is waiting for the call to take a job in the Premier League though, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Premier League is the Spaniard’s priority and he wants to take his next managerial post back in the league.

Benitez has taken charge of Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton in the Premier League.