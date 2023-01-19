Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that Jude Bellingham’s entourage have told Real Madrid they are also holding talks with Liverpool.

The race for the England international is in full swing and he is widely expected to depart Borussia Dortmund in the summer on a big transfer fee.

Liverpool are desperate to land Bellingham, but the increasing asking price of the player has led many to wonder if they have the finances to do the deal.

Real Madrid have struck a confident note about winning the race to take Bellingham to the Bernabeu, but Fjortoft is clear that the midfielder’s team have told Los Blancos that Liverpool are also in the mix.

He took to Twitter to write: “Re: Jude Bellingham.

“I understand Team Bellingham have told Real Madrid they are talking to Liverpool too.

“At the moment “no favorites”. As they at this stage are investigating their options.”

Bellingham is currently focused on finishing the season in Germany with Dortmund in the best possible way, but his team are working on a potential switch away from the Bundesliga for the England midfielder.