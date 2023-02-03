Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has insisted that Everton cannot be ruled out under Sean Dyche but admitted that it is going to be a tough job.

Dyche took charge of Everton earlier this week but he was not handed new signings to work with on deadline day.

The Toffees failed to sign any players in January, while their relegation rivals spent considerable money to strengthen their squads in the transfer window.

Many believe Everton are now favourites to be relegated but Redknapp is of the view that if anyone can save the club this season then it is Dyche.

The former manager is a big admirer of the 51-year-old and pointed out that in Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski, he has two players who he already knows from his Burnley days.

He stressed that Everton cannot be written off under the new manager but conceded that it is going to be a tough job.

Redknapp said on talkSPORT: “I am a big fan of Sean Dyche, he is a great guy and he is good at his job.

“I don’t know if anyone can do it, I think he could.

“He will set them up as hard to beat, he will get every ounce of sweat that he can out of the players.

“I wouldn’t write them off, I still think they have got a chance.

“He has the boy McNeil, who hasn’t really done well at Everton but he had him at Burnley.

“Tarkowski is also one of his players and he has done okay at Everton.

“I hope he does it, he is a good lad and I like to see him succeed but it is a tough job.”

It remains to be seen whether Dyche succeeds in getting a new manager bounce when Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park this weekend.