Everton legend Leon Osman has admitted he is now looking forward to the Toffees’ meeting with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool’s rapid decline continued on Saturday when they were cut apart by a struggling Wolves side at Molineux and went down to a 3-0 defeat.

By contrast, Everton got an instant bounce from appointing Sean Dyche as their new boss when they beat league leaders Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Next up, Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield on 13th February and before Saturday’s results, the Toffees were tipped to have a tough time in the derby.

Everton legend Osman feels things have now turned around though and admits he is looking forward to the Merseyside derby, though warning form goes out of the window.

“A week ago I was really not looking forward to that game, but I am now”, Osman said after Liverpool’s loss on Premier League TV.

“Everton look like a team with new life, with new desire and a more suited way of playing, and Liverpool aren’t scoring and are conceding.

“On paper, it looks like Everton are going into this, despite being in the bottom three, in a much stronger and fresher position.

“But derbies can change seasons and form goes out the window.”

The derby clash between the two teams earlier this season at Goodison Park ended in a 0-0 draw.