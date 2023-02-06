Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the view that Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard put in a solid performance against Barnsley on Saturday and believes the youngster is strong, quick and aggressive.

The 22-year-old versatile defender is a product of Manchester United’s academy and joined Portsmouth on loan in the winter transfer window this season.

Bernard, who is a centre-back, was deployed as right-back by Mousinho in his debut match for Portsmouth against Barnsley on Saturday and helped his side secure a 1-1 draw.

Mousinho is of the opinion that Bernard was solid against Barnsley as a right-back, but admitted that the Manchester United loanee has to work on certain things to play in that position regularly.

The Portsmouth manager stressed that Bernard is a quick, strong and aggressive player and admitted that the youngster did exactly what he was instructed to do against Michael Duff’s side.

“Di’Shon was really solid and there are a couple of things to work on in terms of being able to play that position”, Mousinho told The News.

“It’s really different to a centre-half, you have to be aware of a lot more.

“We were asking Di’Shon to press the left wing-back, but then also cover the other side for the two centre-forwards and Herbie Kane.

“It was a big ask for him, but we knew he could do it – and I think he did.

“He’s a big guy, he’s quick, he’s strong and aggressive and can play as well.”

Next, Portsmouth will lock horns with second-placed Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and Bernard will be eager to keep his spot in the starting line-up against Steven Schumacher’s side.